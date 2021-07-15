Would canceling the Tokyo games bankrupt the Olympics?
Japan has a relatively old population and a relatively low vaccination rate. A listener in Tokyo wants to know: What would have happened if the Olympic Committee had canceled the TV-only Summer Games entirely? On today’s show, we’ll follow the money. Plus, more of your questions about inflation, military service and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- “Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic” from the Associated Press
- “Where Does The IOC’s Money Go?” from Deadspin
- “Cancel the Tokyo Games—and Abolish the Olympics Forever” from The New Republic
- “Perceptions feed inflation. That’s why the Federal Reserve surveys consumers” from Marketplace
- Our 2015 interview with then-President Barack Obama, defending the TPP
