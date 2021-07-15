Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Would canceling the Tokyo games bankrupt the Olympics?
Jul 14, 2021
Episode 474

Would canceling the Tokyo games bankrupt the Olympics?

On today's show, we'll follow the money at the IOC.

Japan has a relatively old population and a relatively low vaccination rate. A listener in Tokyo wants to know: What would have happened if the Olympic Committee had canceled the TV-only Summer Games entirely? On today’s show, we’ll follow the money. Plus, more of your questions about inflation, military service and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

