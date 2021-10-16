Work just ain’t cutting it anymore

This week, Apple and Netflix fired employees who also happened to be involved in speaking out against their respective employers. What does this all mean for how we think about work? We’ll discuss it. Plus, it turns out Americans want smaller government, and we end the week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us. Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).