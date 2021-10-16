Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Work just ain’t cutting it anymore
Oct 15, 2021
Episode 539

Work just ain’t cutting it anymore

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we play our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

This week, Apple and Netflix fired employees who also happened to be involved in speaking out against their respective employers. What does this all mean for how we think about work? We’ll discuss it. Plus, it turns out Americans want smaller government, and we end the week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us. Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:44 PM PDT
25:43
4:06 PM PDT
27:17
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
7:18 AM PDT
9:10
3:00 AM PDT
7:16
Oct 14, 2021
42:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
The Big Return
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
Will round-the-clock work at Port of LA free up the supply chain?
Will round-the-clock work at Port of LA free up the supply chain?
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.
Why does our tax system have brackets?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why does our tax system have brackets?