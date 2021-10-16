Work just ain’t cutting it anymore
This week, Apple and Netflix fired employees who also happened to be involved in speaking out against their respective employers. What does this all mean for how we think about work? We’ll discuss it. Plus, it turns out Americans want smaller government, and we end the week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Opinion | Americans want smaller government, Gallup has found. Democrats should heed the message and revise their agenda.” from The Washington Post
- “Rising Rents Stoke Inflation Data, a Concern for Washington” from The New York Times
- “Column: Imagine what else lurks in those 650,000 emails” from The Associated Press
- “Netflix just fired the organizer of the trans employee walkout” from The Verge
- “Apple just fired a leader of the #AppleToo movement” from The Verge
- “More buildings being converted to apartments than ever before” from Marketplace
- “You do want fries with that: Wendy’s and Google bet on drive-thru AI” from Marketplace
- “Best Buy makes bigger push into home healthcare with acquisition of Current Health” from Seeking Alpha
- “McDonald’s launching Beyond Meat’s “McPlant” burger in 8 US cities” from Forbes
- “Social media users turn traditional Christmas tress into spooky Halloween centerpieces” from The Daily Mail
None of us is as smart as all of us. Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.