With so many working from home, why not turn empty offices into homes?
Even before COVID-19, there was a housing crisis in much of this country. Now, cities like San Francisco have millions of square feet of empty office space and a persistent housing shortage. One of our listeners wants to know: Why can’t one problem be the other’s solution? We’ll talk about it. Plus, the economic cost of racism against Asian Americans, the changing cosmetics industry and a whole bunch of TV recommendations.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Following pandemic, converting office buildings into housing may become new ‘normal’” from The Washington Post
- “S.F. has nearly 16 million square feet of vacant office space. Why can’t it become housing?” from the San Francisco Chronicle
- “Asian American businesses are defending themselves against rise in anti-Asian violence” from The Washington Post
- “How has the economy changed over the past year, in 8 charts” from Marketplace
- “What is makeup for during a pandemic?” also from Marketplace
- “How the beauty industry is surviving the pandemic” from Vox
- Kimberly’s abridged anime list: “Demon Slayer,” “Golden Kamuy,” “The Promised Neverland,” “My Hero Academia,” “Black Clover,” “Fruits Basket,” “Darwin’s Game,” “Horimiya,” “Inuyasha,” “Dr. Stone” and “Cells at Work!”
