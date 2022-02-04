Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why this year’s Super Bowl ads might hit different
Feb 3, 2022
Episode 593

Why this year’s Super Bowl ads might hit different

Plus, we geek out on space.

With the big game around the corner, Super Bowl ads are sold out, and advertisers are looking to return to the upbeat tone of the pre-COVID years. We give y’all a little preview. Plus, we discuss the White House’s handling of questions from the media about the recent U.S. raid in Syria and some hard data on the national debt. We’ll end the show with two Make Me Smiles — one from Down Under, and another that’s out of this world.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Sign up at Marketplace.org/newsletters.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

