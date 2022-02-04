Why this year’s Super Bowl ads might hit different
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
With the big game around the corner, Super Bowl ads are sold out, and advertisers are looking to return to the upbeat tone of the pre-COVID years. We give y’all a little preview. Plus, we discuss the White House’s handling of questions from the media about the recent U.S. raid in Syria and some hard data on the national debt. We’ll end the show with two Make Me Smiles — one from Down Under, and another that’s out of this world.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Felicia Sonmez’s tweet thread on the U.S. raid in Syria
- “Raw data: Interest on the national debt” from Jabberwocking
- “NBCUniversal Sells Out Super Bowl Ad Inventory, Hitting Record $7M For Some Spots” from Deadline
- “Advertisers want to make Super Bowl commercials fun again this year” from Fortune
- “Fortune Favours the Brave” | Crypto.com from YouTube
- NASA says International Space Station will crash into Pacific Ocean once retired in 2030 from USA Today
- “Covid: New Zealand unveils phased border reopening plan” from BBC News
Don’t forget, our newsletter drops every Friday. Sign up at Marketplace.org/newsletters.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.