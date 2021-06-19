Why Jeff Bezos needs to come back from space
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is headed to space on a suborbital flight run by his company Blue Origin. As of this taping, more than 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition telling him to stay there. (There’s also a petition for him to buy and eat the “Mona Lisa,” but we’ll leave that alone). On today’s show, Kimberly Adams rounds out her guest-hosting stint with a surprisingly thoughtful answer for why Bezos needs to come back down to Earth. But first, we have to talk about the drought in America’s southwest and a very good dog. Plus, another round of Half Full/Half Empty with suggestions from the fan-run “Make Me Smart” Discord server!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Benji Is One Down Dog” from Texas Monthly
- “West Risks Blackouts as Drought Reduces Hydroelectric Power” from The Wall Street Journal
- “15 Hours and 9 Waffles Later, a Fantasy Football Punishment Is Complete” from The New York Times
- Our Half Full/Half Empty topics: The Boeing and Airbus subsidy truce, CEO bonuses for good behavior, aviator glasses as a gift and that Bezos petition.
- Here’s a link to join our fan-run Discord server.
