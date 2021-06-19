Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why Jeff Bezos needs to come back from space
Jun 18, 2021
Episode 457

Why Jeff Bezos needs to come back from space

Plus, the drought in America's southwest and a very good dog.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is headed to space on a suborbital flight run by his company Blue Origin. As of this taping, more than 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition telling him to stay there. (There’s also a petition for him to buy and eat the “Mona Lisa,” but we’ll leave that alone). On today’s show, Kimberly Adams rounds out her guest-hosting stint with a surprisingly thoughtful answer for why Bezos needs to come back down to Earth. But first, we have to talk about the drought in America’s southwest and a very good dog. Plus, another round of Half Full/Half Empty with suggestions from the fan-run “Make Me Smart” Discord server!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

