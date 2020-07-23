Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Why hasn’t Congress extended jobless benefits yet?
Episode 240
Jul 22, 2020

Why hasn’t Congress extended jobless benefits yet?

For Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we'll attempt to answer. Plus, your questions about CEO pay caps, Mexican Coke and more. 

Congress is about to blow through its deadline to extend extra unemployment benefits for the tens of millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus. What gives? Great question. For Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll attempt to answer. Plus, your questions about CEO pay caps, Mexican Coke and more. 

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:

