Why hasn’t Congress extended jobless benefits yet?
Congress is about to blow through its deadline to extend extra unemployment benefits for the tens of millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus. What gives? Great question. For Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll attempt to answer. Plus, your questions about CEO pay caps, Mexican Coke and more.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:
- “Republicans weigh short-term jobless aid extension as they struggle to find consensus on a relief bill” from The New York Times
- “401(k) Plans No Longer Make Much Sense for Savers” from Bloomberg Opinion. Consult your own financial expert.
- “How free trade can make you fat” from the Washington Post
