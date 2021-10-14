Why do we even have a debt ceiling?
The House of Representatives might’ve voted on a short-term spending solution on the debt ceiling, but one of our listeners is still wondering where the debt limit came from and why it’s a thing. We’ll get into the history, which goes back to World War I. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about retirement, carbon capture and the landscape services industry.
- “U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default” from Reuters
- The 1954 article on the history of the debt limit from The Monkey Cage blog
- “Carbon capture technology has been around for decades — here’s why it hasn’t taken off” from CNBC
- “How Elon Musk will award $100 million in carbon capture contest” from NBC News
- Some stats on the landscape industry
