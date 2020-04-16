COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Why did Zoom win the teleconference race?
Episode 172
Apr 15, 2020

That's just one question we try to answer in this week's listener episode.

There’s a lot of video conferencing software out there, so why did the relatively new Zoom take over the public consciousness so quickly? That’s just one question we try to answer in this week’s Waddaya Want to Know Wednesday episode. Also discussed: inflation, the job market for 2020 graduates and which businesses have actually gotten their relief loans.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

