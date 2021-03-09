The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why aren’t more women in charge at the Pentagon?
Episode 284
Mar 8, 2021

Why aren’t more women in charge at the Pentagon?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What a difference a new administration makes. Plus: Vaccine misinformation, Makenzie Scott's new husband, the best New York-style bagels and more.

We talked a bit last month about the Pentagon slow-walking some promotions of female generals over fears then-President Donald Trump would quash them. Now, President Joe Biden appears poised to place women on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. On this, International Women’s Day, we’ll talk about it. But first: More on vaccine misinformation and the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, plus the best New York-style bagels in America.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Who qualifies for the $1,400 checks under the Democrats’ new proposal?
Who qualifies for the $1,400 checks under the Democrats’ new proposal?
Full retail recovery hinges on women getting back to work
COVID & Unemployment
Full retail recovery hinges on women getting back to work
The uncertain future of commuter friendships
COVID-19
The uncertain future of commuter friendships
The SPAC craze, explained
The SPAC craze, explained