Who gets to be an “investor”?
There are a couple of ways into the stock market, and we'll talk about it on Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.
There’s an accreditation process… and there’s a superhot app. For this week’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll talk about both. Plus: If you’re not attending college in person this fall, should you get a discount?
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Trading Sportsbooks for Brokerages, Bored Bettors Wager on Stocks” from The New York Times
- “The New Proposed ‘Accredited Investor’ Definition Changes And Why They Are A BIG Deal” from Crowdfund Insider
- “How to Become an Accredited Investor” from Investopedia
- “Robinhood Has Gamified Online Trading Into an Addiction” from Marker
- “Rookie trader kills himself after seeing a negative balance of more than $700,000 in his Robinhood account” from MarketWatch
- “Tuition Policy in a Pandemic” from Inside Higher Ed
- “Why Students Are Seeking Refunds During COVID-19” from U.S. News and World Report
- “Global trade was down 18.5% in May. And that’s the good news.” from Marketplace
- “A Crash in the Dollar Is Coming” from Bloomberg
