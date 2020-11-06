Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

While we wait for results, let’s talk turnout
Episode 315
Nov 5, 2020

While we wait for results, let’s talk turnout

Plus, why the "Hunter Biden's laptop" story didn't stick.

We taped today’s show while waiting for President Donald Trump’s first non-tweet remarks since election night, not to mention results from key states. To fill the time, let’s talk a bit about voter turnout, both in this election and across history. Plus, a bit about misinformation and why that dubious Hunter Biden story wasn’t the “October surprise” that Hillary Clinton’s emails were back in 2016.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today.

