While we wait for results, let’s talk turnout

We taped today’s show while waiting for President Donald Trump’s first non-tweet remarks since election night, not to mention results from key states. To fill the time, let’s talk a bit about voter turnout, both in this election and across history. Plus, a bit about misinformation and why that dubious Hunter Biden story wasn’t the “October surprise” that Hillary Clinton’s emails were back in 2016.
- “The 2020 Election Set a Record for Voter Turnout. But Why Is It Normal for So Many Americans to Sit Out Elections?” from Time
- “Who can afford to vote?” from our podcast “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “Misinformation 2020: What the Data Tells Us About Election-Related Falsehoods” from Defense One
- “On Election Day, Facebook and Twitter Did Better by Making Their Products Worse” from The New York Times
- This performance of Beyoncé’s “Freedom”
