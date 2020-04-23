COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Where will all that extra oil go?
Where will all that extra oil go?

Plus more of your questions on this "Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday."

It’s time for another “Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday,” where Kai and Molly take your questions about the economics of the COVID-19 crisis. On the docket today: What’s it take for contact tracing apps to work? Where will we keep all that excess oil? And the economic impact of mass casualties. You know how we like to keep it light.

By the way, we love doing five episodes per week, but this doesn’t work without your help. Consider a donation at Marketplace.org/givesmart.  

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer