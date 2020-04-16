As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 173
Apr 16, 2020
Where Is Congress?
Plus: Why testing is still the biggest coronavirus story, and the 99-year-old raising money for British health services.
Lawmakers are deadlocked over additional funding to help struggling small businesses, and the already-approved loans are almost gone. So why did the Senate adjourn today? And where’s the House? We’ll talk about it. Plus: Why testing is still the biggest coronavirus story, and the 99-year-old raising money for British health services.
