Where do our donated clothes end up?
Feb 2, 2022
Episode 592

Where do our donated clothes end up?

Plus, economic sanctions and garlic prices on today's Waddya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Every year, Americans donate millions of pounds of clothing to Goodwill, including one of our listeners, who wondered, “When I drop stuff off at Goodwill, where does it go?” We’ve got an answer for that one, as well as more listener questions about economic sanctions and a predictable story about a common and increasingly pricey cooking ingredient.

Here’s a look at everything we talked about on the show today:

Do you have a question you want us to answer? You can send us a voice memo or call us at 508-UB-SMART (508-827-6278). You can also email us — just send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org!

