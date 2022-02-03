Where do our donated clothes end up?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Every year, Americans donate millions of pounds of clothing to Goodwill, including one of our listeners, who wondered, “When I drop stuff off at Goodwill, where does it go?” We’ve got an answer for that one, as well as more listener questions about economic sanctions and a predictable story about a common and increasingly pricey cooking ingredient.
Here’s a look at everything we talked about on the show today:
- “How Fed Hikes Could Affect Mortgages, Car Loans, Card Rates” from U.S. News & World Report
- U.S., allies raise sanctions pressure on Russia ahead of U.N. showdown over Ukraine from NBC News
- “US keeps imposing sanctions, but how well do they work?” from CNN
- “A Boom Time for U.S. Sanctions” from The Atlantic
- “Here’s what Goodwill really does with the stuff you donate” from The Seattle Times
- “Don’t forget the garlic (industry)” from Marketplace
- “Here’s Something That You Will Think Stinks: High Garlic Prices” from The Wall Street Journal
Do you have a question you want us to answer? You can send us a voice memo or call us at 508-UB-SMART (508-827-6278). You can also email us — just send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.