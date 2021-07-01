Where did all the chicken wings go?

You can still find chicken wings in grocery stores, but not so much in restaurants. This after last year, when canceling March Madness lead to a surplus of chicken wings. The chicken wing shortage might even have Wingstop pivoting to thighs. We talked with the National Chicken Council about it. Plus, more listener questions about vaccines, antitrust and 3-pointers.

Here's everything we talked about today:

