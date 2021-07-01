Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Where did all the chicken wings go?
Jun 30, 2021
Episode 265

Where did all the chicken wings go?

We asked the National Chicken Council. Plus more of your questions about vaccines, antitrust and 3-pointers.

You can still find chicken wings in grocery stores, but not so much in restaurants. This after last year, when canceling March Madness lead to a surplus of chicken wings. The chicken wing shortage might even have Wingstop pivoting to thighs. We talked with the National Chicken Council about it. Plus, more listener questions about vaccines, antitrust and 3-pointers.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
