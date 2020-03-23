As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 157
Mar 23, 2020
Where are all the masks?
On this daily Make Me Smart, we're talking about changing guidance, why the markets are staying open, and N95 masks.
As some political and industry voices start calling for America to “open for business” again, we have another, more pressing question: Where are the masks? We’ll talk about that, and skid into the Dark Place. Only Dodgers legend Vin Scully can pull us out.
What happened today?
