Where are all the masks?
Episode 157
Mar 23, 2020

On this daily Make Me Smart, we're talking about changing guidance, why the markets are staying open, and N95 masks.

As some political and industry voices start calling for America to “open for business” again, we have another, more pressing question: Where are the masks? We’ll talk about that, and skid into the Dark Place. Only Dodgers legend Vin Scully can pull us out.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?

