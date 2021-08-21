Where are all the COVID tests?
As the delta variant spreads, Americans are once again in need of COVID tests. We’ll talk about one frustrating reason some of those tests are so hard to find. Plus, we can’t stop talking about Afghanistan, and regarding the “Jeopardy!” host scandal, don’t say we didn’t tell you so! Then, we end this episode of Economics on Tap with a round of “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FDA Aims for Full Approval of Pfizer Covid Vaccine on Monday” from The New York Times
- “Maker of Popular Covid Test Told Factory to Destroy Inventory” also from The New York Times
- “What I Learned While Eavesdropping on the Taliban” from the Atlantic
- “Mike Richards Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Amid Cascade of Scandals” from Variety
- “Mastercard is saying goodbye to the magnetic stripe” from Marketplace
- “Facebook wants you to hold your next meeting in VR” from CNN
- Amazon is reportedly planning to open department stores, its latest experiment in physical retail from CNBC
- “MLB Set to Give Exclusive Trading Card License to Fanatics, Ending 70-Year Run for Topps” from the Action Network
- “Using the power of minor internet celebrity to promote vaccines” from Marketplace
