Where are all the COVID tests?

As the delta variant spreads, Americans are once again in need of COVID tests. We’ll talk about one frustrating reason some of those tests are so hard to find. Plus, we can’t stop talking about Afghanistan, and regarding the “Jeopardy!” host scandal, don’t say we didn’t tell you so! Then, we end this episode of Economics on Tap with a round of “Half Full/Half Empty.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).