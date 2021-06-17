When does a political donation become a bribe?
Kimberly Adams is still filling in for us from Washington, D.C., just in time for a big but surprisingly nuanced question about campaign finance reform. One listener wants to know about political action committees, dark money and the philosophical framework ostensibly making sure those contributions are on the right side of the law. Plus, more of your questions about career changes, gas prices and “The Expanse.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Crude oil hits highest price in nearly 3 years; pump prices jump on the week” from AAA
- “The American obsession with the price of gasoline” from The Oregonian
- “Outside Influence” from Issue One (PDF)
- And our episode on dark money from last year
- “The Expanse”
