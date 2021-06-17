Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

When does a political donation become a bribe?
Episode 455
Jun 16, 2021

When does a political donation become a bribe?

It's a pretty fine line! We'll try to define it today. Plus, more listener questions about career changes, gas prices and "The Expanse."

Kimberly Adams is still filling in for us from Washington, D.C., just in time for a big but surprisingly nuanced question about campaign finance reform. One listener wants to know about political action committees, dark money and the philosophical framework ostensibly making sure those contributions are on the right side of the law. Plus, more of your questions about career changes, gas prices and “The Expanse.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

