When a controlled burn is better than the alternative
Episode 279
Sep 16, 2020

When a controlled burn is better than the alternative

We have a lot of different perspectives on the West Coast wildfires on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Last week we talked about the settled science of preventing forest fires. Today we hear from one listener, a lung doctor in smoky Seattle, who wants to know how to start that process. We’ll answer as best we can on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Later, we’ll take a look back in history to see what might drive the federal government to some kind of action. Plus: Police settlements, Square’s profitability and more.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

