When a controlled burn is better than the alternative
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Last week we talked about the settled science of preventing forest fires. Today we hear from one listener, a lung doctor in smoky Seattle, who wants to know how to start that process. We’ll answer as best we can on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Later, we’ll take a look back in history to see what might drive the federal government to some kind of action. Plus: Police settlements, Square’s profitability and more.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “These Changes Are Needed Amid Worsening Wildfires, Experts Say” from The New York Times
- “They Know How to Prevent Megafires. Why Won’t Anybody Listen?” from ProPublica
- “Marketplace Morning Report’s” interview with Marc Morial about the hidden cost of police misconduct.
- “Louisville agrees to $12 million payout and policing changes in pact with family of Breonna Taylor, killed in police raid” from The Washington Post
- “Square surges after reporting 64% jump in revenue, more customers using Cash App” from CNBC
- More on the history of the Dust Bowl
- … And the history of the Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Gretchen Goldman, Ph.D., the research director at the Center for Science and Democracy, shares on Twitter the impossible situation working parents are in right now.
- Finally, we got a few more views of the smoke from our listeners:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.