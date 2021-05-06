Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

What’s the difference between misinformation and plain ol’ lies?
Episode 426
May 5, 2021

What's the difference between misinformation and plain ol' lies?

Plus: We answer your questions about record-high lumber prices and "green hydrogen."

We got that question from a listener and today, as Facebook’s own Oversight Board handed down a decision on banning Donald Trump, seemed like the right day to pick it apart. Along with the lexicon of dishonesty, we’ll answer your questions about record-high lumber prices and “green hydrogen.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

