What’s the difference between misinformation and plain ol’ lies?
We got that question from a listener and today, as Facebook’s own Oversight Board handed down a decision on banning Donald Trump, seemed like the right day to pick it apart. Along with the lexicon of dishonesty, we’ll answer your questions about record-high lumber prices and “green hydrogen.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Facebook’s Oversight Board upholds ban on Trump. At least for now.” from The Washington Post
- “How to report responsibly on hacks and disinformation” (PDF) from Stanford University
- “What part of a new house costs 4 times as much as a year ago? Lumber!” from “Marketplace”
- “Lumber Prices Soar, But Logs Are Still Dirt Cheap” from Bloomberg
- “President Biden says green hydrogen is key to a lower emissions future. So, what is it?” from “Marketplace Tech”
