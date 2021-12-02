What’s the deal with stadium naming rights?
Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena this month. The news made quite a splash for the cryptocurrency exchange. And it left one listener wondering how naming rights work. We look at the history of these deals and how they happen. Plus, we answer your questions about the cost of switching from gas to electric appliances, why people want to abolish the Federal Reserve and if the two-week notice is really necessary.
And finally, we’ll take some time at the end to say farewell our friend and co-host, Molly Wood.
