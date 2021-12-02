Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What’s the deal with stadium naming rights?
Dec 1, 2021
Episode 569

What’s the deal with stadium naming rights?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And Molly's final show.

Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena this month. The news made quite a splash for the cryptocurrency exchange. And it left one listener wondering how naming rights work. We look at the history of these deals and how they happen. Plus, we answer your questions about the cost of switching from gas to electric appliances, why people want to abolish the Federal Reserve and if the two-week notice is really necessary.

And finally, we’ll take some time at the end to say farewell our friend and co-host, Molly Wood.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join Marketplace’s mission to make everyone smarter about the economy. Make your year-end gift today!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:36 PM PST
18:57
4:50 PM PST
27:02
1:59 PM PST
1:50
7:23 AM PST
7:23
Dec 1, 2021
8:21
Nov 25, 2021
25:04
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on tech regulation and transparency
Marketplace Tech
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on tech regulation and transparency
Leaders in the construction industry anticipate influx of federal funds
Leaders in the construction industry anticipate influx of federal funds
Buy now, pay later services are flourishing
Buy now, pay later services are flourishing
Dented by the delta variant, consumer confidence now confronts omicron
Dented by the delta variant, consumer confidence now confronts omicron