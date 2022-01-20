What’s so great about 5G?
AT&T and Verizon rolled out their expanded 5G services today. One listener wonders: What’s 5G anyway, and why do we need it? We’ll explain why it’s been a long time coming. Plus, our fill-in hosts answer more listener questions about wage theft, the Great Resignation and the climate implications for wood stoves versus electric space heaters.
- “What is C-band 5G? Verizon and AT&T are flipping on the switch in the US” from CNN
- ICYMI: Kai explains the issue with 5G and altimeters
- “Employers steal billions from workers’ paychecks each year” from the Economic Policy Institute
- “Fast-Food Workers Describe Harassment, Wage Theft During Pandemic” from Business Insider
- “US Labor Agencies Strike Deal to Share Enforcement Information” from Bloomberg Law
- “More quit jobs than ever, but most turnover is in low-wage work” from The New York Times
- “The economy is still in pandemic shock. But some state governments are flush with cash” from The Washington Post
- “Cities Tap Federal Relief Aid to Reward Workers With Bonuses” from Bloomberg
Got a question? Send us a voice memo. Or call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
