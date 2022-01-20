Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s so great about 5G?
Jan 19, 2022
Episode 582

What’s so great about 5G?

It's so much more than superfast speeds.

AT&T and Verizon rolled out their expanded 5G services today. One listener wonders: What’s 5G anyway, and why do we need it? We’ll explain why it’s been a long time coming. Plus, our fill-in hosts answer more listener questions about wage theft, the Great Resignation and the climate implications for wood stoves versus electric space heaters.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question? Send us a voice memo. Or call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

