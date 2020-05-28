COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What’s HBO Max?
Episode 201
May 27, 2020

What’s HBO Max?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
How is it different from HBO Now and HBO Go? Tune in, Friends.

Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday isn’t just about answering your questions. Sometimes our hosts have questions too. Today, Kai is trying to figure out the latest entrant in the streaming wars. Plus: how oil prices bounced back and the future of higher ed.

Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference