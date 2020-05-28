What’s HBO Max?
Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday isn’t just about answering your questions. Sometimes our hosts have questions too. Today, Kai is trying to figure out the latest entrant in the streaming wars. Plus: how oil prices bounced back and the future of higher ed.
Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- “Why oil and gas prices are rising: Cabin fever and easing social distancing” on CNN
- “Britain Is Sticking to Brexit Plans Despite Virus Upheaval” in The New York Times
- “Coronavirus Under Brexit – British Strategy of Response to the Crisis” on Valdai
- “How will COVID-19 impact Brexit? The collision of two giant policy imperatives” from Bruegel
- “We’re Tracking Employees Laid Off or Furloughed by Colleges” in the Chronicle of Higher Education
- “The Coming Disruption” in New York magazine
- “What small businesses need to know about L.A.’s new emergency microloans” in the L.A. Times
- “So, How Do I Actually Get HBO Max?” in Vulture
