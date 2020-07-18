Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What’s happening to protesters in Portland?
Episode 236
Jul 17, 2020

What’s happening to protesters in Portland?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's happy hour episode, we're talking about a headline that sounds like it's coming from a different place and a different time.

On today’s happy hour episode, “This Is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais is on to talk about what’s happening in Portland, Oregon, this week. Federal law enforcement officers are reportedly taking protesters off the street, placing them under arrest for reasons unknown and driving away with them in unmarked vans. It sounds like a headline from a different place and a different time, but it’s happening in an American city right now. Later, we’ll lighten things up by talking about a socially distanced knighting and … ants.

Here’s a list of everything we’re talking about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live! Subscribe on YouTube so you don’t miss the next one! Finally, please help us improve this podcast by taking a quick, anonymous survey at americanpublicmedia.org/survey.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?
COVID-19
How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?
Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"
Race and Economy
Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"
During shutdown, do U.S. or Chinese food delivery apps have the edge?
During shutdown, do U.S. or Chinese food delivery apps have the edge?
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
COVID-19
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic