What’s happening to protesters in Portland?
On today’s happy hour episode, “This Is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais is on to talk about what’s happening in Portland, Oregon, this week. Federal law enforcement officers are reportedly taking protesters off the street, placing them under arrest for reasons unknown and driving away with them in unmarked vans. It sounds like a headline from a different place and a different time, but it’s happening in an American city right now. Later, we’ll lighten things up by talking about a socially distanced knighting and … ants.
Here’s a list of everything we’re talking about today:
- “Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets” from Oregon Public Radio
- “Feds Vowed to Quell Unrest in Portland. Local Leaders Are Telling Them to Leave.” from The New York Times
- Kai’s episode of “Portlandia,” for anyone who’s curious
- The latest episode of Reema’s podcast, “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “Feeling antsy? Join the club. Nearly 2 million people on Facebook are pretending to be ants.” from the Washington Post
- And finally, Sir Tom:
Subscribe on YouTube so you don't miss the next one!
