What’s Elon up to?
Aug 27, 2021
Episode 506

What’s Elon up to?

He wants to sell ... electricity? Plus, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

He sells electric cars. He wants to go to Mars. Now he wants to sell … electricity? Yup, Elon Musk wants Tesla to get into the energy business in Texas. We’ll discuss what it all means and how Tesla is making money these days. Plus, a bananas story about misinformation on the internet. And the hosts take a stand on the latest round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty. 

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

