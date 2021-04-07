What’s driving the humanitarian crisis at the border

Don’t call it a border crisis.

What’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border — a greater number of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, with an administration unprepared to process and shelter them all — was actually pretty predictable, said “Reveal” immigration reporter Aura Bogado.

“It’s not that different from what happened in 2019 under Trump,” she said. “I think what the Biden administration could have prepared for is an increase in people arriving at the border, children in particular, and it could have staffed up better in order to take children very quickly through at that processing center.”

While the rhetoric around migrants has changed since January, the policy response largely hasn’t. Children are being held in “pop-up shelters” waiting to be processed. The longer they’re in custody, there’s greater potential for abuse and long-term mental health effects. Some migrants even ask to be deported after languishing in the system.

On today’s show, Bogado helps Kimberly Adams and Austin, Texas-based Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler unpack all of these issues, plus the broader climate and economic forces driving people out of Central America.

Later on, we’ll talk about the latest procedural news from the Senate (more interesting than it sounds) and hear from an “ATLien” listener who is concerned about companies threatening to leave Georgia. Plus, one listener’s answer to the Make Me Smart question has us giving N/A beer and wine another look.

