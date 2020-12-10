How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What’s better: real or fake Christmas trees?
Episode 337
Dec 9, 2020

What’s better: real or fake Christmas trees?

Plus, an expert weighs in on Kai's least-favorite logo.

We’ve been talking a lot about coronavirus vaccines on the show lately, and for good reason. But it’s also the holiday season, so for this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re tackling a perennial question: What’s better for the environment, real or fake Christmas trees? Plus, we’ll talk about solar power and bring in a ringer to talk about a certain logo Kai Ryssdal can’t stand. But first, yes, a little more about vaccines.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

