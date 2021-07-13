What’d we miss?
Kai was out on Friday, and there’s a lot to talk about, so we’re taking our listener Andrew’s suggestion and trying out “What’d We Miss Mondays” around here. On the docket: China’s economic recovery, wildfires, Virgin Galactic, Euro Cup, Biden’s executive orders, Burger King and more. Let us know what you think of this grab-bag format for a Monday!
- “China’s Slowing V-Shaped Economic Recovery Sends Global Warning” from Bloomberg
- “Watch Stephen Colbert Narrate the Billionaire Going to Space Because He Can” from New York Magazine
- “Gov. Gavin Newsom Retreats On $1 Billion Wildfire Prevention Plan Ahead Of Meeting With President Biden” from CapRadio
- “California Wildfires Are Sparking Firenadoes” from Gizmodo
- “‘Unrecognizable.’ Lake Mead, a lifeline for water in Los Angeles and the West, tips toward crisis” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Texas House Democrats flee the state in move that could block voting restrictions bill, bring Legislature to a halt” from The Texas Tribune
- “Biden launches assault on monopolies” from Politico
- “Judge Refuses to Seal Names of ‘Kraken’ Witnesses Who Have Asked to Remain Anonymous, Readies for Sanctions Hearing Against Lin Wood and Sidney Powell” from Law & Crime
- “England FA condemn racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho after Euro 2020 shootout loss” from ESPN, and Rashford’s statement is here
- “Burger King sign reading ‘we all quit’ goes viral after employees walk out” from Fox News
