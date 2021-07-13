Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What'd we miss?
Jul 12, 2021
Episode 472

What’d we miss?

It's a big news roundup today: China's economic recovery, wildfires, Virgin Galactic, Euro Cup, Biden's executive orders, Burger King and more.

Kai was out on Friday, and there’s a lot to talk about, so we’re taking our listener Andrew’s suggestion and trying out “What’d We Miss Mondays” around here. On the docket: China’s economic recovery, wildfires, Virgin Galactic, Euro Cup, Biden’s executive orders, Burger King and more. Let us know what you think of this grab-bag format for a Monday!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

