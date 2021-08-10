Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What’d we miss? Nothing good, apparently.
Aug 9, 2021
What'd we miss? Nothing good, apparently.

We're talking climate change, vaccines, motorcycle rallies, women's basketball, Nickelodeon and so much more on today's show.

We have two routes to the dark place today: That harrowing U.N. report on the climate crisis and the 2021 redo of all the COVID superspreader angst we went through last year. We’ll talk about both before getting into some of the stories we missed over the weekend. Plus: Who do you have on your Nickelodeon character bracket?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

