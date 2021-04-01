What you should know about “family offices”
Investment firms managing private wealth don’t have to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are responsible for some $6 trillion. The collapse of Archegos Capital has one of our listeners worried about the economic ripple effects. We’ll talk about it. Plus, more listener questions about Modern Monetary Theory and the Suez Canal fallout.
- “Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed” from the Associated Press
- “Who pays for Suez blockage? Ever Given grounding could spark years of litigation” from The Guardian
- “Why Archegos Capital was in U.S. regulators’ blind spot” from Reuters
- “Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown urges regulators to take a ‘closer look’ at Archegos meltdown” from CNBC
- Our episode on Modern Monetary Theory
- “Biden’s $1.9-trillion big spend is a big bet on modern economic theory” by Virginia Heffernan in the Los Angeles Times
- “Home prices have been rising at fastest clip in 15 years” from Marketplace
