What will COP26 climate conference accomplish?
Nov 1, 2021
Episode 550

What will COP26 climate conference accomplish?

Maybe nothing, but we're still keeping an eye on it.

The big story from the weekend is the start of the United Nations COP26 climate conference. And even though we’re watching it, we’re wondering if the meeting will lead to any major changes to get a deal done. We’ll discuss the meeting’s potential. Plus, an update on New York City workers and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the Halloween supply chain.

Here’s everything we talked about:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

