What will COP26 climate conference accomplish?

The big story from the weekend is the start of the United Nations COP26 climate conference. And even though we’re watching it, we’re wondering if the meeting will lead to any major changes to get a deal done. We’ll discuss the meeting’s potential. Plus, an update on New York City workers and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the Halloween supply chain.
- “Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here’s why” from Reuters
- “Warnings of violence before Jan. 6 precipitated the Capitol riot” from The Washington Post
- “Thousands of New York City Workers to Lose Pay as Vaccine Mandate Starts Monday” from The Wall Street Journal
- “China Locks 30,000 Visitors Inside Shanghai Disneyland After One Guest Got Covid-19” also from The Wall Street Journal
- “Biden Finds Raising Corporate Tax Rates Easier Abroad Than at Home” from The New York Times
- “Covid Deaths Top 5 Million Even as Vaccines Slash Fatality Rate” from Bloomberg
- “How The Supply Chain Stole Halloween” from The New York Times
- Here’s the dog who dressed up as the Evergiven
- And shoutout to Steven in California who captured a photo of a supply chain bottleneck costume, below
