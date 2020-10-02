What we still don’t know about coronavirus

It’s National Pumpkin Spice Day, the last day of our fall fundraiser, and thousands of fans like you have invested in Marketplace.
Zeynep Tufekci has given us so much. Real Smarties know the UNC associate professor appeared on our show way back in 2018. And Tufekci has appeared on other Marketplace programs countless times to talk about technology and societal issues. Today, we’re digging into her latest piece in The Atlantic on a big unanswered question about COVID-19: How exactly does the virus spread from person to person? Plus, we’ll talk about Facebook groups, Subway’s bread-that’s-not-bread and, of course, pumpkin beer.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
