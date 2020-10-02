Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

What we still don’t know about coronavirus
Episode 290
Oct 1, 2020

What we still don’t know about coronavirus

We're talking about R0, "k" and the alphabet soup of variables around COVID-19 today.

Zeynep Tufekci has given us so much. Real Smarties know the UNC associate professor appeared on our show way back in 2018. And Tufekci has appeared on other Marketplace programs countless times to talk about technology and societal issues. Today, we’re digging into her latest piece in The Atlantic on a big unanswered question about COVID-19: How exactly does the virus spread from person to person? Plus, we’ll talk about Facebook groups, Subway’s bread-that’s-not-bread and, of course, pumpkin beer.

Here's a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
