What the president said, and what it says about him
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re trying to be careful to stay in our lane these days, but we haven’t been able to shake that Atlantic article about President Donald Trump calling soldiers who die in war “losers.” So beer in hand, we’re gonna talk about it. Plus: the (de)politicization of COVID-19 vaccines, teen hormones and dreams of traveling far, far away … TGIF.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’” from The Atlantic
- “Covid-19 Vaccine Developers Prepare Joint Pledge on Safety, Standards” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Why Does My Kid’s Online School Still Start at 7:50 in the Freaking Morning?” from Slate
- “Gravity, Gizmos, and a Grand Theory of Interstellar Travel” from Wired
- Finally, this video from comedian Alex Friedman:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.