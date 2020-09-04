SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What the president said, and what it says about him
Episode 272
Sep 4, 2020

What the president said, and what it says about him

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And in other news, engage Operation: Get Us Off This Rock.

We’re trying to be careful to stay in our lane these days, but we haven’t been able to shake that Atlantic article about President Donald Trump calling soldiers who die in war “losers.” So beer in hand, we’re gonna talk about it. Plus: the (de)politicization of COVID-19 vaccines, teen hormones and dreams of traveling far, far away … TGIF.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
The good news? The economy added 1.4 million jobs in August. The bad news? The economy only added 1.4 million jobs in August.
COVID-19
The good news? The economy added 1.4 million jobs in August. The bad news? The economy only added 1.4 million jobs in August.
Millions of homeowners could still save by refinancing
Millions of homeowners could still save by refinancing
For state workers, revenue decreases mean job cuts
Unemployment 2020
For state workers, revenue decreases mean job cuts
Farmers' outlook improves amid pandemic woes
COVID-19
Farmers' outlook improves amid pandemic woes