What “made in the USA” really means

It’s the holiday season, and Americans are focused on shopping. One listener wonders what consumer spending looks like after a year of supply chain issues. We’ll also answer your questions about inflation and what qualifies as “made in America” on our last Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday of the year!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Holiday Shopping 2021: Spending set to blow past records, NRF says” from CNBC
- “Clothing retailers flex pricing power and Wall Street is rewarding it” from CNBC
- “What Does ‘Buying American’ Even Mean?” from Wirecutter
- “What Does ‘Made in USA’ Actually Mean” from Business Insider
- “Auto Index | Kogod School of Business” from American University
