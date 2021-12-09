Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
All NEW Investors: Your gift matched $ for $ this week! GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What “made in the USA” really means
Dec 8, 2021
Episode 574

What “made in the USA” really means

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's complicated.

It’s the holiday season, and Americans are focused on shopping. One listener wonders what consumer spending looks like after a year of supply chain issues. We’ll also answer your questions about inflation and what qualifies as “made in America” on our last Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday of the year!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

New Investors Week: Your first donation to Marketplace goes TWICE as far with a dollar-for-dollar match from the Investors Challenge Fund! Give Now!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:43 PM PST
11:17
4:11 PM PST
27:28
2:02 PM PST
1:50
7:26 AM PST
7:27
Dec 8, 2021
8:01
Dec 2, 2021
38:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?
Marketplace Morning Report
Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?