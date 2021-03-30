What if the pandemic had ended in June?
With the end of the pandemic maybe (maybe!) in sight, Kai and Molly are contemplating what their work lives have gained and lost in the past year. If COVID-19 had been brought under control in three to six months, would a return to, say, commuting feel as scary? Plus: Now that the Ever Given has been dislodged from the Suez Canal, it’s time to talk about the economic conditions that landed us here.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Remote Work Is Here to Stay. Manhattan May Never Be the Same.” from The New York Times
- istheboatstillstuck.com/
- “What Can We Learn from a Big Boat Stuck in a Canal?” from Big by Matt Stoller
- “Too big to sail? The debate over huge container ships” from Financial Times
- “Mashhour is number 1!”
