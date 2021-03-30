The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What if the pandemic had ended in June?
Episode 399
Mar 29, 2021

What if the pandemic had ended in June?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Would it be so terrifying to contemplate commuting again?

With the end of the pandemic maybe (maybe!) in sight, Kai and Molly are contemplating what their work lives have gained and lost in the past year. If COVID-19 had been brought under control in three to six months, would a return to, say, commuting feel as scary? Plus: Now that the Ever Given has been dislodged from the Suez Canal, it’s time to talk about the economic conditions that landed us here.

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
Workplace Culture
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
People are ready to spend money on experiences again
COVID-19
People are ready to spend money on experiences again

Thanks for supporting our kids’ podcast!
You’re funding financial education for the
next generation.

LEARN MORE
In 2 decisions, CDC signals the pandemic still has months to go
COVID-19
In 2 decisions, CDC signals the pandemic still has months to go