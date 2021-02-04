What exactly is going on with Jeff Bezos and Amazon?
Amazon, the so-called “everything store,” is increasingly becoming the “everywhere store.” Why would the largest online retailer pivot so hard into brick and mortar? And, oh yeah, what’s up with Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO? Also on tap for this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday: Are we headed for a COVID baby bust? What about a recession? And before our Friday happy hour episode: What’s a hazy IPA?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Amazon’s delivery speed is facing increasing competition from rivals with a fleet of stores” from MarketWatch
- “The recession may be over — technically” from the Washington Post
- “Pandemic Baby Boom Turned Out to Be Bust Despite Lockdown” from Bloomberg
- More from beer reporter Kate Bernot
