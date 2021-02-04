I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What exactly is going on with Jeff Bezos and Amazon?
Feb 3, 2021

What exactly is going on with Jeff Bezos and Amazon?

Plus, your questions about recessions, baby busts and hazy beer.

Amazon, the so-called “everything store,” is increasingly becoming the “everywhere store.” Why would the largest online retailer pivot so hard into brick and mortar? And, oh yeah, what’s up with Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO? Also on tap for this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday: Are we headed for a COVID baby bust? What about a recession? And before our Friday happy hour episode: What’s a hazy IPA?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

