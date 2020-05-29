What does Hong Kong bring to China’s economy?
As China cracks down on Hong Kong’s autonomy, we take a minute to examine the territory’s place in the world’s second-largest economy. Plus: a couple of Uncles David and, of course, cancelled summer plans.
Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- “How China’s Economic Boom Eclipsed Hong Kong” in Forbes
- “Boston Marathon canceled for first time because of coronavirus pandemic” in ESPN
- This tweet from occasional Make Me Smart co-host Kimberly Adams. Here’s her uncle’s Instagram account.
