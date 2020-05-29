COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

What does Hong Kong bring to China’s economy?
Episode 202
May 28, 2020

What does Hong Kong bring to China's economy?

Also: sweet, gentle, perfect soulmate love? Why not?

As China cracks down on Hong Kong’s autonomy, we take a minute to examine the territory’s place in the world’s second-largest economy. Plus: a couple of Uncles David and, of course, cancelled summer plans.

Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:

