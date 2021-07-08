Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

What does America do well?
Jul 7, 2021
Episode 469

What does America do well?

We have Independence Day listener questions, plus a few more on the housing market and jobs numbers.

After the long holiday weekend, we have a few Independence Day-themed listener questions to answer. We’ll get into the supply chain for fireworks, as well as that potential stumper from the episode title. And we’ll talk about private equity and the housing market and COVID-19 and the labor force.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

