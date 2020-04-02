As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 162
Apr 1, 2020
What are we not talking about … while we’re talking about coronavirus?
Answering more of your questions about this pandemic, the economy and more.
Like many of you, we’re starting to build routines in self-isolation. So now Wednesdays are “Whadd’ya Wanna Know Wednesdays,” where we take your questions. Questions like: Will credit card companies be more forgiving while we all weather this crisis? And what other news is happening while everyone’s talking about COVID-19? Kai and Molly each have their own very specific examples. Plus, we learn about the little recessions that can happen inside a depression.
