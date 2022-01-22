West Elm Caleb saga is a story about online privacy
If you haven’t heard about Caleb from West Elm, get ready for a mini-deep dive. His story is all over TikTok and Twitter, and it’s raising serious questions about internet culture and a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy. We’ll break it down. Plus, who knew what, when? That’s what House Democrats are asking of fossil fuel companies regarding climate change. Then, a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Caleb From West Elm Is Bad At Dating But He Probably Didn’t Deserve Being Pushed Through The TikTok Meat Grinder” from BuzzFeed
- New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz on West Elm Caleb
- “House panel broadens probe into climate disinformation by Big Oil” from The Washington Post
- “How the oil industry made us doubt climate change” from the BBC
- “Exxon Knew about Climate Change almost 40 years ago” from Scientific American
- Why Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion from Marketplace
- “How to Order the Four Free Rapid Covid-19 Tests Announced by the White House” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Amazon plans a new rival for retailers: a physical clothing store.” from The New York Times
- And … the NFT Museum?
