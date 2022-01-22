Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

West Elm Caleb saga is a story about online privacy
Jan 21, 2022
Episode 584

West Elm Caleb saga is a story about online privacy

Plus, Kimberly and Andy play Half Full/ Half Empty!

If you haven’t heard about Caleb from West Elm, get ready for a mini-deep dive. His story is all over TikTok and Twitter, and it’s raising serious questions about internet culture and a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy. We’ll break it down. Plus, who knew what, when? That’s what House Democrats are asking of fossil fuel companies regarding climate change. Then, a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Have thoughts about the West Elm Caleb saga or any other story we mentioned today? Hit us up at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 (or 508-U-B-SMART).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

