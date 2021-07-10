Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

We’re watching a rocket-measuring contest between two billionaires. Why?
Jul 9, 2021
Episode 471

For this Friday happy hour, let's look at things a bit differently.

This Friday, let’s look at things a bit differently. Take, for example, the Disney classic that’s really about climate change, or why Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson should maybe stick around on Earth. Did we mention this happy hour is sober? All that, plus another round of our favorite game Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
