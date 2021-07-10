We’re watching a rocket-measuring contest between two billionaires. Why?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This Friday, let’s look at things a bit differently. Take, for example, the Disney classic that’s really about climate change, or why Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson should maybe stick around on Earth. Did we mention this happy hour is sober? All that, plus another round of our favorite game Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “New York City warned ‘climate change is here’ as storm floods streets and subway” from The Guardian
- “Monsters Inc. is a metaphor for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy” from Flicks
- “Monsters, Inc.: An Animated Movie About the Modern Energy Industry” from Energy at the Movies
- “Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson Shouldn’t Be Going to Space” from The Atlantic
- “Biden to Urge More Scrutiny of Big Business” from The New York Times
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: the Ever Given, COVID resume gaps, Fox Weather and TikTok resumes
- Here’s a link to join our fan-run Discord server
Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.