We’re talking about Bruno…
Welcome back from the weekend, folks! It’s What’d We Miss Monday, where we discuss some of the stories we missed over the last few days. Today, we discussed Encanto taking over the charts (and our hearts!), Olympians going to great lengths to avoid COVID and an update on the Webb Space Telescope! Plus, updates from abroad and a sweet Make Me Smile!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Olympians Face a Daunting Final Qualifying Event: Staying Healthy” from The New York Times
- “Miranda Talks About Bruno, And the ‘Encanto’ Phenomenon” from Bloomberg
- “A Glut of Cauliflower Is Coming to Britain” from Bloomberg
- “China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, largest in new year” from the Military Times
- Tom Malinowski on Twitter
- “Orbital Insertion Burn a Success, Webb Arrives at L2” from NASA
What’s making you smile this week? Let us know. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
