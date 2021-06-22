Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
We’re still learning about the COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 21, 2021
Episode 458

We’re still learning about the COVID-19 pandemic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus the Supreme Court ruling on the NCAA and the West Coast perspective on New York's mayoral race.

It might feel like the COVID-19 pandemic is wrapping up in some parts of the United States, but there’s still new variants along with fresh revelations about the government’s response to the crisis. We’ll talk a bit about both on today’s show, plus the Supreme Court ruling on the NCAA and the West Coast perspective on New York’s mayoral race.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater
Back to Business
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater