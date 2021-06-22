We’re still learning about the COVID-19 pandemic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It might feel like the COVID-19 pandemic is wrapping up in some parts of the United States, but there’s still new variants along with fresh revelations about the government’s response to the crisis. We’ll talk a bit about both on today’s show, plus the Supreme Court ruling on the NCAA and the West Coast perspective on New York’s mayoral race.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “New book offers fresh details about chaos, conflicts inside Trump’s pandemic response” from The Washington Post
- New York City mayoral race live updates, if you’re into that sort of thing
- “Amendment to Ohio budget bill would block affordable internet initiatives by schools, libraries as well as cities” from Digital Inclusion
- “The Delta Coronavirus Variant Is Booming in US and Could Harm Recovery” from Insider
- “Euro 2020: Denmark advances in thrilling fashion (video)” from Yahoo Sports
- “NCAA Rejected by Supreme Court Unanimously in Athlete Compensation Case” from Bloomberg
- “How college athletes will be cashing in after Supreme Court NCAA ruling” from CNBC
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.