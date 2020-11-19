We’re on a ‘Groundhog Day’ loop
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As coronavirus cases continue to increase across the nation, some parts of the country are getting ready for a new round of COVID-19 restrictions. We hear from one listener who contracted coronavirus and is wondering what a Biden administration may mean for businesses struggling during the pandemic. Plus: We answer your questions about Trump’s legal bills, why the Fed’s Main Street Lending Program flopped, and Kai and Molly reminisce about the last time they were in the same place together, pre-COVID (sigh).
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Who Is Paying for Trump’s Lawsuits and Recounts?” from Campaign Legal Center
- “Justice Dept. Intervenes to Help Trump in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit” from The New York Times
- “Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign $7.9 million” from CNN
- This tweet from Sen. Tina Smith
- “Dr. Céline Gounder, Adviser to Biden, on the Next Covid Attack Plan” from The New York Times
- “Fed Again Eases Terms for Main Street Lending Program” from The Wall Street Journal
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.