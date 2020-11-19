Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

We’re on a ‘Groundhog Day’ loop
Episode 324
Nov 18, 2020

We’re on a ‘Groundhog Day’ loop

Some cities are preparing for another round of lockdowns, and we answer more of your questions on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase across the nation, some parts of the country are getting ready for a new round of COVID-19 restrictions. We hear from one listener who contracted coronavirus and is wondering what a Biden administration may mean for businesses struggling during the pandemic. Plus: We answer your questions about Trump’s legal bills, why the Fed’s Main Street Lending Program flopped, and Kai and Molly reminisce about the last time they were in the same place together, pre-COVID (sigh).

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
