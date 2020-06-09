We’re officially in a recession
The National Bureau of Economic Research made the official call today: After a 128-month expansion, the U.S. economy entered a recession in February. Today, we’ll talk about what that means and where we go from here. Plus: Guest co-host Kimberly Adams talks about a #MeToo-style movement for Black journalists and why it really feels like this time racist media bosses are on notice.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Recession in U.S. Began in February, Official Arbiter Says” in The Wall Street Journal
- “S&P 500 Wipes Out 2020 Loss With a Historic Rally” in Bloomberg
- “America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic” in the Atlantic
- “Don’t Lose the Thread. The Economy Is Experiencing an Epic Collapse of Demand.” in The New York Times
- These tweets from Kimberly, which you can also view here with Thread Reader.
- “Army reverses course, will consider renaming bases named for Confederate leaders” in Politico
- Finally, we talked again about Kimberly’s Uncle Davids (Uncles David?), who you can follow on Instagram.
