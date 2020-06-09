Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

We’re officially in a recession
Episode 209
Jun 8, 2020

Plus: It's time for racist bosses to go.

The National Bureau of Economic Research made the official call today: After a 128-month expansion, the U.S. economy entered a recession in February. Today, we’ll talk about what that means and where we go from here. Plus: Guest co-host Kimberly Adams talks about a #MeToo-style movement for Black journalists and why it really feels like this time racist media bosses are on notice.

