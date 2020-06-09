We’re officially in a recession

The National Bureau of Economic Research made the official call today: After a 128-month expansion, the U.S. economy entered a recession in February. Today, we’ll talk about what that means and where we go from here. Plus: Guest co-host Kimberly Adams talks about a #MeToo-style movement for Black journalists and why it really feels like this time racist media bosses are on notice.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

There’s been a lot said and written this week about being Black in journalism, so here are my thoughts…Of course, these are my opinions, and don’t reflect those of my employer. So…. LONG THREAD… (1/20) — Kimberly Adams (@KAreports) June 5, 2020

“Army reverses course, will consider renaming bases named for Confederate leaders” in Politico

Finally, we talked again about Kimberly’s Uncle Davids (Uncles David?), who you can follow on Instagram.