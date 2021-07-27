We need to think about the unvaccinated differently
There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Harrington’s thread on COVID vaccines
- “California, New York City to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine or Regular Testing for Government Workers” from The Wall Street Journal
- “V.A. Issues Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers, a First for a Federal Agency” from The New York Times
- “Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming” also from the Times
- “Frito-Lay Workers in Kansas Ratify Contract, Ending Strike” from, yep, The New York Times
- “Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui’s Olympic win sparks pride and joy at home” from The Washington Post
- “The Math Ph.D. Who Just Shocked Olympic Cycling” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Pop singer Pink supports Norwegian women’s beach handball team protest over fines for ‘very sexist’ uniform rules” from ESPN
