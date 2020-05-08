COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
We know what we need to do, but we’re not doing it
Episode 188
May 7, 2020

We know what we need to do, but we’re not doing it

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, why so many oil tankers are slowing way down, and why men need to get over themselves. What else is new?

The United States is the richest country in the world. Why can’t we get our act together around COVID-19? If it sounds like we’re oversimplifying, on the show today we’ll look to Germany and how it’s kept factories open while avoiding severe outbreaks. Plus, why so many oil tankers are slowing way down, and why men need to get over themselves. What else is new?

Referenced in today’s show:

Finally, tomorrow’s “Economics on Tap” episode will be broadcast live on YouTube! Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
GIVE NOW
Become a Marketplace Investor today and get three virtual meeting backgrounds as an exclusive bonus gift!

“Host” your next meeting from Marketplace!

Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
just for insiders like you!

GIVE NOW