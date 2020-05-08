Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
We know what we need to do, but we’re not doing it
The United States is the richest country in the world. Why can’t we get our act together around COVID-19? If it sounds like we’re oversimplifying, on the show today we’ll look to Germany and how it’s kept factories open while avoiding severe outbreaks. Plus, why so many oil tankers are slowing way down, and why men need to get over themselves. What else is new?
Referenced in today’s show:
- “Oil Tankers Drag Out Sailing Times as Surplus Snarls Ports” in Bloomberg
- “Revealed: Amazon told workers paid sick leave law doesn’t cover warehouses” in The Guardian
- “How Germany Kept Its Factories Open During the Pandemic” in the Wall Street Journal
- “The Simpsons” season six, episode 14, “Bart’s Comet,” specifically this scene.
- “Sure, the Velociraptors Are Still on the Loose, but That’s No Reason Not to Reopen Jurassic Park” in McSweeney’s
- “Nearly Half of Men Say They Do Most of the Home Schooling. 3 Percent of Women Agree.” in the New York Times
- “Malaria ‘completely stopped’ by microbe” in the BBC
Finally, tomorrow’s “Economics on Tap” episode will be broadcast live on YouTube! Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss it.
