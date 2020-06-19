We have an empathy gap in this country
Kai has said it over and over again: We’ve given up on this pandemic. But people are still dying by the thousands from coronavirus infections. And, according to an interview Kimberly talks about today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we’re still in the first wave. All that, some cookies, plus: Kai sings!
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will file bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday” from the Texas Tribune
- A look back at the 1983 Senate vote to declare MLK Day a national holiday
- “Anthony S. Fauci: ‘We are still in the first wave’ of coronavirus” from the Washington Post
- “FAA says it won’t make masks on planes mandatory” from the Hill
- “Ricketts tells local governments they won’t get federal COVID-19 money if they require masks” from the Omaha World-Herald
- “Yes, You Actually Can Do Something About The Coronavirus” from BuzzFeed
- “D.C. chefs raising money to fight racism have possibly created the world’s biggest bake sale” from the Washington Post
- Finally, this Lin-Manuel Miranda tweet:
