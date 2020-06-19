We have an empathy gap in this country

Kai has said it over and over again: We’ve given up on this pandemic. But people are still dying by the thousands from coronavirus infections. And, according to an interview Kimberly talks about today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we’re still in the first wave. All that, some cookies, plus: Kai sings!

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

Let me tell you what I wish I’d known

When I was young and dreamed of glory

You have no control

Who lives, who dies, who

[borrows your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress]

tells your story…https://t.co/mJlJaxGDnf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 18, 2020