We are (probably) not alone in the universe
Jun 25, 2021
Episode 462

We are (probably) not alone in the universe

The government's long-awaited UFO report, plus much more in this newsy happy hour episode.

It’s not that they’re aliens, but they’re not not aliens. A new Pentagon report released Friday can’t account for 143 “unidentified aerial phenomena” seen since 2004, though it has a few ideas. We’ll allow ourselves to speculate, and quote “Contact” a bit on today’s show. That, plus a grab bag of news to round out the week.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
