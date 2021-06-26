We are (probably) not alone in the universe
It’s not that they’re aliens, but they’re not not aliens. A new Pentagon report released Friday can’t account for 143 “unidentified aerial phenomena” seen since 2004, though it has a few ideas. We’ll allow ourselves to speculate, and quote “Contact” a bit on today’s show. That, plus a grab bag of news to round out the week.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “U.S. Has No Explanation for Unidentified Objects and Stops Short of Ruling Out Aliens” from The New York Times
- You can read the full UFO report here (PDF).
- “Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years for George Floyd’s murder” from MPR News
- “Justice Dept. sues state of Georgia over new voting restrictions” from The Washington Post
- “Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated” from the Associated Press
- This video from Imani Barbarin about Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial.
- And our other Half Full/Half Empty topics: returning to the movies, Big Tech antitrust bills and Prime Day
