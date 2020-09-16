SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

We are all doing the work of governments
Episode 278
Sep 15, 2020

We are all doing the work of governments

And "we" mostly means "women."

This house is not a home, not anymore. With so many schools and workplaces closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many family homes are now an office, a school and a day care center.

“This is an untenable situation that families are somehow managing to make work,” said Washington University sociology professor Caitlyn Collins. “And when I say ‘families,’ what I really mean is ‘mothers.'”

After six months of this pandemic, we have data showing women are working longer hours and taking on a disproportionate amount of the extra work at home. For those womens’ careers, Collins said, it can mean death by a thousand cuts.

On today’s show, we’ll talk with Collins about women dropping out of the workforce, the ripple effects that could have years down the line and what we (and ahem, our workplaces) can do about it.

Later, we’ll hear how a few of our listeners are coping with exactly this problem, and Bill Gates (!) answers the Make Me Smart Question.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers. This week: Dolly Parton, earthquake swarms and decorative gourds. Plus, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Here’s some additional reading and everything else we talked about today:

